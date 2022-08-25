Udalguri: The All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU) submitted a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma demanding proper rehabilitation of the evicted villagers of Garukhuti village of Darrang district and the Nakhuti area of Lumding.

The memorandum asserted that more than 2050 families were evicted from Garukhuti village out of which 425 families were provided with land however they are deprived of basic amenities of potable drinking water, sanitation and medical facilities.

Also Read: Assam: TMC blocks Employment Exchange gate demanding employment for youth

The student’s body further urged to take into plea the condition of evicted villagers of Nakhuti, Lumding who are living inhumane conditions in makeshift shelter camps.

The memorandum also exhorted the government to take into consideration the necessity of the landless people who have lost land due to river erosion and communal riots.

Also Read: Assam: Dibrugarh University justifies fee hike, VC says decision due to inflation

It also highlighted the issues of price rise of essential commodities, and transfer proposals of teachers from char areas among others.