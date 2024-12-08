Guwahati: The curtains have gracefully fallen on the 9th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival in Assam, marking the end of four unforgettable days dedicated to the magic of storytelling, vibrant conversations and a heartfelt celebration of cinema in all its forms.

From December 5 to 8, the film festival brought together a diverse tapestry of narratives, emerging talents and established voices, providing a platform where creativity thrived, connections blossomed and meaningful exchanges unfolded.

The festival concluded with a dazzling closing ceremony, celebrating the exceptional talents of filmmakers and storytellers.

The Best Feature Film award was presented to ‘Bibo Binanao’ (my three sisters), directed by Kenny Deori Basumatary.

Binoranjan Oinam received the Best Director honour for his Manipuri feature ‘Langdai Ama’ (the juncture).

‘Chanchisoa’ (expectation) was recognised as the Best Short Film (short Garo film) and Samiran Deka’s ‘Teens of 1942’ was awarded Best Documentary.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed upon Pranjal Saikia – a luminary of Assamese cinema whose enduring contributions continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and cinephiles.

Kicking off the final day’s lineup was an insightful masterclass by acclaimed editor Nitin Baid – renowned for his work on Masaan, Gully Boy, Raazi and 83.

His session on the art of storytelling through film editing explored the pivotal editor-director relationship, providing filmmakers with valuable insights and practical tips to enhance their craft and create compelling narratives.

Aspiring filmmakers and cinephiles from the Northeast embraced a golden opportunity to refine their skills and deepen their understanding of the art of filmmaking through a series of interactive workshops and masterclasses.

From the basics of filmmaking and scriptwriting to the intricacies of long-format storytelling, these sessions – led by esteemed industry professionals – fostered an inspiring environment for learning and exchange, nurturing the next generation of cinematic talent.

As the curtains fall on this year’s festival, the event carries forward its promise to return for its next edition – bigger, bolder and even more extraordinary.