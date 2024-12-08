Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police apprehended three individuals with heroin worth nearly Rs 1.4 crore in Guwahati on Saturday evening.

An STF team based on specific inputs, conducted raids at Balughat and Beltola Bazar under Basistha and Dispur police station jurisdictions.

A total of 27 vials containing 36.05 gm of heroin, a mobile phone, a scooter and some cash were seized from one of the arrested individuals.

Further investigation led the police to a rented house in Beltola Bazar, where two more suspected drug peddlers were arrested.

From them, police seized 102 vials containing heroin weighing 138 gm, and two mobile phones.

The total value of the seized drugs is estimated to be around Rs 1.4 crore, as per Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards.

The police have begun further investigation into the seizure.