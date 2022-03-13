DIBRUGARH: A 55-year-old man died after his makeshift shop was run over by a speeding vehicle at the Dikom-Naduwa by-pass under the Dikom police station in Dibrugarh district on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Rikhen Baruah.

According to sources, the vehicle bearing registration no (WB-23 F-0473) rammed into his makeshift shop set up on the roadside.

Rikhen Baruah was an employee of Naduwa Tea Estate.

“People found the number plate of the vehicle after the incident happened. The incident occurred around 6.30 am on Sunday morning. We are investigating the matter. The body was sent to Assam Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem,” said a police official.