Guwahati: Four people including two women were killed and one seriously injured on Thursday night when the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The accident took place near the Indian Oil Corporation oil terminal at Golai under Digboi police station in Tinsukia district, said a police official.

According to police, the accident took place when the Tata Tiago vehicle, which was travelling from the Dibgoi side to Ledo hit a roadside tree in front of the Golai oil terminal. They were returning home after attending a marriage party.

While the driver of the vehicle and a woman died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries at Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, said the police official.

Those killed were identified as Amrit Dutta of Jagun, Disha Gope and Subhash Gope and Sadhana Gope of Ledo Bazar.

The injured, identified as Ratan Gope, is undergoing treatment in critical condition at AMCH in Dibrugarh.

A probe into the incident is underway and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.