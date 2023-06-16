Assam Career : Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for seven vacant administrative positions in Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for seven vacant administrative positions for the Bodo Cell.

Name of post : Deputy Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 30000-110000/- + GP Rs. 15700 P.M. in Pay Band -4 and other admissible allowances.

Qualification : The Candidate must be MA in Bodo Language with minimum 50% marks. Preference will be given to the candidates having Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Translation Studies from recognized University

Experience : Minimum ten years working experience in concern Language for Translation,

editing and compose in Government offices/under Education department or Legislative Assembly.

Name of post : Under Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 30000-110000/- + GP Rs. 14500 P.M. in Pay Band -4 and other admissible allowances.

Qualification : The Candidate must be MA in Bodo Language with minimum 50% marks. Preference will be given to the candidates having Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Translation Studies from recognized University

Experience : Minimum five years working experience in concern Language for Translation,

editing and compose in Government offices/under Education department or Legislative Assembly.

Name of post : Interpreter

No. of posts : 2

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14000-70000/-+GP-5200 P.M. in Pay Band – 3 and other admissible allowances

Qualification :The candidate must be Graduate in any discipline and must have adequate knowledge in Bodo, Assamese and English language. Preference will be given to the candidates having Diploma or Certificate courses in Translation Studies from recognized University.

Experience :Minimum two-year translation, Interpretation or teaching experience in concern

Language subject.

Name of post : Senior Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 22000-97000/-+GP- 9400 P.M. in Pay Band – 3 and other admissible allowances

Qualification : The candidate must be Graduate in any discipline and must have adequate

knowledge in Bodo, Assamese and English language

Name of post : Translator

No. of posts : 2

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14000-70000/-+GP-8700 P.M. in Pay Band – 3 and other admissible allowances

Qualification : The candidate must possess a Bachelor Degree in Arts with Bodo Language as a

MIL subject up to degree level. Preference will be given to the candidates having Diploma or Certificate courses in Translation Studies from recognized University.

Experience : Minimum two-year translation, editing or teaching experience in concern Language subject.

Age Limit : In case of each post mentioned above, the candidate should not be less than 21 years and more than 38 years of age at the time of application irrespective of fresh or candidates applying through proper channel.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the Standard Form(Assam Gazette, Part-IX) along with Bio-data properly in A4 sheet to Secretary, Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Dispur, Guwahati-6, Assam. The last date for receipt of applications is 10th July, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here