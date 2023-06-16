Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in JDSG College Bokakhat

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Jogananda Deva Satradhikar Goswami (J.D.S.G.) College Bokakhat.

Jogananda Deva Satradhikar Goswami (J.D.S.G.) College Bokakhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in Political Science and Accountancy.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Political Science : 1

Accountancy : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE Assam along with all testimonials from HSLC onwards and other relevant documents and accompanied with a bank draft of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, JDSG College payable at SBI, Bokakhat Branch. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, J.D.S.G. College, P.O.- Bokakhat, Dist.- Golaghat, Assam, PIN-785612 by 1st July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here