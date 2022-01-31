Expansion of the network of petrol pumps has always been a highly competitive business activity of almost all petroleum oil marketing companies in Northeast India.

Be it the Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Essar Oil or Reliance, every oil marketing company is trying to expand its network to establish more petrol pumps in Northeast India.

Almost all the oil marketing companies are looking for new dealerships for setting up petrol pumps in both urban and rural areas of Northeast India.

List of Top 6 Best Quality Brands of Petrol Pumps in India

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)

Shell India Private Limited (Shell)

Essar Oil (Nayara Energy)

How to start an Essar Oil Petrol Pump in Northeast India?

Increase in the number of sales of cars and two wheelers across Northeast India has led to an increase in demand for Petrol and Diesel. As a result, all the oil marketing companies are trying to set up more and more petrol pumps in Northeast India.

Essar Oil Limited is a public oil and gas company, and has now been renamed as Nayara Energy. It is the fastest growing retail private sector fuel retail network in India, and is also spreading its wings in Northeast India. The company has over 4,500 operational outlets spread across India.

How to identify the locations for Essar Oil petrol pump?

Essar Oil (Nayara Energy) identifies locations for setting up Petrol pumps after carrying out feasibility studies and based on commercial considerations. Even if the applicant does not have own land, but is interested to buy a plot, or take it on lease, can apply for a dealership to set up a petrol pump.

The size of the land should be more than 800 square meters in urban areas, and more than 1200 square meters on the highway to set up the Essar Oil Petrol Pump. The land should also be levelled and developed for starting a petrol pump. The land should be leased to the company for 29 years, 11 months.

Eligibility criteria to start Essar Oil Petrol Pump dealership

Indian nationals who have suitable land and are willing to lease it out to Essar Oil can apply for setting up of new petrol pump.

Online Application for setting up Essar Oil Petrol Pump: Apply

Reliance Petroleum

Of the 1,394 petrol pumps that Reliance operates in India, 518 are company owned and the remaining is dealer operated. Reliance has good number of petrol pumps in Northeast India.

For setting up of Reliance Petroleum petrol pumps in Northeast India, you need to fill up an online form and send your details.

Online Application for Reliance Petrol Pump dealership: Apply

Business executives from the company will contact you.