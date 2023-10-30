GOALPARA: At least four people were killed and another seven sustained injuries in a road accident in Goalpara district of Assam.

The unfortunate road accident took place on national highway 17 in Gulianpara area of Goalpara district of Assam.

The accident took place when an SUV collided with a bus on Monday (October 30).

The bus was going from Guwahati to Goalpara, while the SUV was coming from the opposite direction, the Assam police informed.

The four deceased persons were travelling in the SUV.

While the driver of the SUV died on the spot, two passengers in the SUV succumbed to their injuries at the Rongjuli primary health centre.

On the other hand, another passenger, who was in a critical condition, died while on the way to Guwahati in Assam for treatment.

The other injured persons are being treated at the Goalpara civil hospital in Assam.