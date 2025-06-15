Guwahati: Tension escalated in the Khakilamari Daspara area of Lakhipur town, Goalpara district in Assam, after locals discovered a severed cow head placed on the main road leading to a Kali temple late last night (Saturday).

The act sparked widespread anger among the Hindu community, who believe it was carried out to deliberately inflame religious sentiments.

Acting swiftly on the alert, Lakhipur Police reached the scene, secured the area, and took possession of the severed head.

Officers have launched an investigation to identify those responsible and prevent further unrest in the area.

Residents reported that this isn’t an isolated event. In previous instances, they had found cow legs and other remains near homes and the temple premises in Ward No. 10 of Lakhipur Municipality.

These repeated incidents have heightened suspicion among the community, many of whom believe someone is intentionally trying to provoke religious tensions.

In response, locals organized protests, demanding that authorities take immediate action to identify and punish the culprits.

Dr. Kashyap Prakash, Director of APDCL, visited the site to review the situation. During his visit, he addressed both the media and officials, urging the police and district administration to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation. He emphasized the need for swift justice and strict measures to prevent future incidents.

After Dhubri, beef was placed at a sacred Kali Mandir at Kakilamari village at Lakhipur, Goalpara.



After learning the same, I rushed to the mandir to take stock of the situation. This desecration of our places of worship will NOT be allowed and the perpetrators will not be… pic.twitter.com/QCd4pMtwPh — Dr. Kashyap Prakash (@DrPKashyap) June 15, 2025

The situation drew the attention of senior law enforcement officers, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police. They met with community members, appealed for calm, and asked for cooperation in the investigation.

Police assured residents that they are treating the case with the highest level of seriousness and will pursue all leads.

Meanwhile, several youth organizations warned that if authorities fail to deliver justice swiftly, they will launch a large-scale agitation.