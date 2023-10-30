Dibrugarh: For the conservation of sparrows, an “organic bamboo bird nest” was distributed among the teachers and students at a programme held at Indri Miri conference hall in Dibrugarh University on Monday.

The programme was organised by Bishram Ghar in order to create awareness of the conservation of sparrows.

Speaking at the programme, Pranab Kumar Talukdar, president of Bishram Ghar said, “Our main aim is to conserve the sparrow. The house sparrows are facing a threat of extinction. Earlier, we could see the sparrows in our house but now we cannot spot them because due to noise pollution and construction. We have done a survey in Guwahati on 15 locations and found that no sparrow was spotted. Their population has been dwindling at a rampant pace.”

“Factors like urbanisation, replacement of ventilators with air conditioners in houses, radiation from mobile towers, pollution, use of insecticides and pesticides in farms and emission of harmful gases are considered the main reasons that led to a drastic decline in the population of sparrows,” added Talukdar.

Professor L.R. Saikia, HOD, Life Science, Dibrugarh University said, “There are many factors which have resulted in the declining population of sparrows. Everybody should come forward and work for the conservation of sparrows for the future.”

A PowerPoint presentation was given by Firoz Hussain, a renowned Ornithologist on endangered birds of Assam.

“Bird-watchers from foreign countries come to Northeast especially in Assam to see birds. But some birds like sparrows are facing the danger of extinction due to urbanization and pollution. Earlier, we can easily spot sparrows in our areas but now we can’t spot them easily because of their declining pollution. If things keep on going like this, within a short span of time, the sparrow will become extinct,” Hussain said.

He added, “Due to the use of pesticides in tea bushes, the birds are not coming to the areas. Small birds like sparrows and marsh babblers eat insects. However, due to the use of chemicals and pests in tea garden areas, the birds don’t come to these places. These birds are very sensitive and we should care about them to keep a healthy and balanced eco-system.”

“House sparrow conservation is necessary. We all should work together to conserve these bird species,” he retorted.

The organisers presented bamboo bird nests to the teachers and students of the university.