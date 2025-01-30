Assam: 3 arrested in Sonapur gang rape case
Acting swiftly on the complaint, police launched an investigation and managed to arrest the three suspects from the area. (Representative image)

Assam Police have arrested three individuals in connection with a gang rape case that occurred on the night of January 25 in Sonapur.

The accused-Lakshyadhar Tumung, Harkanta Kaman, and Gopal Subba were apprehended after the victim, a young woman from North Guwahati, filed a complaint at the Changsari Police Station.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam police seizes heroin worth over Rs 2 crore

The woman had visited Sonapur with a friend when the assault took place.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, police launched an investigation and managed to arrest the three suspects from the area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam | Nine arrested in Hajo gang rape case

The case has been registered at Sonapur Police Station under FIR No. 18/25 BNS 123/127(2)/70(1), and authorities are continuing with an in-depth investigation.

Additionally, police have seized a Tata Harrier vehicle (registration number AS01 FV 0972) in connection with the case.

 