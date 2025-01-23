Assam: South Salmara Mankachar Police seized huge contraband drugs worth over Rs 2 crore on Wednesday.

According to police, acting on credible input, South Salmara Mankachar Police of Assam undertook an operation in South Salmara Mankachar.

During the operation, the team seized 252 grams of heroin.

The report indicates that the police received an information about a large quantity of drugs being brought from a neighbouring State and stored in a house in South Salmara Mankachar.

Police arrested one individual and registered a case for further investigation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma also posted about the seizure on his ‘X’ account.

Since May 10, 2021, CM Sarma has declared an unwavering war on drugs to eradicate the scourge of drugs that has long plague the communities of the state