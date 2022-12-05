Guwahati: In another robbery, a man in Changsari of Kamrup was reportedly robbed of at least Rs 30 lakh on Monday.

According to sources, the incident took place near the Changsari Police Station while the man was heading to an FCI warehouse to pay the rent of the trucks associated there.

The person has been identified as Ranjit Nath.

He was allegedly stopped by robbers while he was on his way to the warehouse with the money on his Bolero bearing registration number AS01BD2309.

After he stopped, the robbers assaulted him and fled with the money.

He then called up his associates who rescued him and filed an FIR at the Changsari Police Station.

An investigation into the case has been initiated.