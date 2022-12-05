North Lakhimpur: Three persons were killed and six others injured in a road accident at Harmutty in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Sunday, police said.

According to a police official, the accident occurred on NH-15 at Harmutty when a bike bearing registration number AR 01 M 0954 rammed into a pick-up van (Tata Magic).

Two of the deceased identified as Ashadur Rahman and Amir Hussain of Bogolee, riding the scooter died on the spot while an unidentified person traveling in the vehicle lost his life after being rushed to the hospital, said the official.

Police have recovered the body and sent them to Lakhimpur Medical College for postmortem.

In a similar accident on November 2 at Chaboti in North Lakhimpur, one person lost his life.