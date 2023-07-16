Guwahati: A 22-year-old youth drowned in Gauripur in Dhubri, Assam on Sunday while he went to take a batch in the river.

The 22-year-old boy named Amit Sutradhar went missing after the drowning incident while taking a bath with a friend in a nearby water body.

The unfortunate incident came to light after the people nearby informed the police.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was immediately informed and they initiated a rescue operation at the location.

According to reports, Amit Sutradhar and his friend went for an outing and decided to bathe in the water body.

Amit disappeared beneath the water’s surface as he was caught by an “underwater current”, said a local.

Despite their best efforts, his friend was unable to locate him, leading to a distressing situation.

It may be mentioned that water levels across various rivers and water bodies have increased in the past few days.

Administration of all districts in Assam have advised to stay away from diving or getting down into any such water body to avoid any unwanted situation.