GUWAHATI: Senior ministers from the Northeast states of Assam and Meghalaya, met on Saturday (July 15), to discuss the border disputes between the two states.

The meeting was held between Assam forest and environment Chandra Mohan Patowary and Meghalaya deputy chief minister Sniawbhalang Dar.

The ministers held detailed discussions on border disputes along Cachar and East Jaintia Hills districts of Assam and Meghalaya respectively.

Both the ministers directed officials of their respective states to prepare detailed reports on issues plaging this area.

It may be mentioned here that second phase of border talks between Assam and Meghalaya are underway to resolve disputes in six areas of differences.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Assam and Meghalaya in March last year to resolve the disputes in six of these 12 areas.