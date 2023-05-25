Guwahati: On Wednesday, a businessman was allegedly shot dead in Bilasipara of Dhubri, Assam over financial disputes.

The deceased was identified as Baser Ali, who as per reports is quite well-known in the region.

He was allegedly shot from point-blank range by the assailants.

He was killed near the Bhairabganj area in Bilasipara and died on the spot before any medical assistance could arrive.

The suspects after shooting him dead fled from the spot.

The police have initiated an investigation and detained three persons in connection with the shooting.

While the exact cause is not yet known, it has been claimed to be a financial dispute.

The police have recovered empty cartridges from the spot and are looking for the murder weapon.