UDALGURI: Neena Majumdar, head mistress of Khusurabari High school and Mintu Saha, a businessman of Mazbat under Mazbat police station in Udalguri district were arrested and sent to the jail on gross irregularities and scam of Mid Day Meal ( MDM) of the school.

According to the sources, the local guardians and members of school management committee of the school smelt the rat in the way of receiving rice under MDM scheme of the school and lodged an FIR at the Mazbat police station and after thorough investigation, the head mistress confessed the crime.

The police arrested the head mistress on April 5 last against the 35/23 case as per the FIR while Mintu Saha, the businessmen was arrested in the same case on April 6 last.

Earlier to this, the school management committee and guardians of Khusurabari High school conducted an investigation at the Mazbat cooperative society from where the school head received the rice under MDM scheme and detected the gross irregularities.

However, the school head after confession, promised to return the rest of the rice bags to the school.

Meanwhile, the guardians and school management committee of the school demanded either to suspend the school head or to transfer her immediately and a memorandum to this effect was submitted to the deputy commissioner of Udalguri district on March 30 last.