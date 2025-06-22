Guwahati: The Assam government has officially granted Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) status to individuals identifying as transgender or third gender.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision following a state Cabinet meeting on Sunday, aligning it with the Supreme Court’s landmark 2014 NALSA vs Union of India case verdict.

“This is a historic step for Assam. The state will now recognize transgender persons under the SEBC category, in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directive.” CM Sarma told the media.

He stated that this recognition aims to “help integrate them into the mainstream of development and public welfare.”

However, Chief Minister Sarma clarified that the benefits under this new provision will be exclusively for permanent residents of Assam.

He added, “This scheme is meant exclusively for native transgender individuals. It will not make those who have migrated from other states for work, education, or other reasons eligible.”

#AssamCabinet has decided to grant Socially and Economically Backward Status to the transgender community. pic.twitter.com/5stATByqoN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 22, 2025

This affirmative action will extend crucial benefits in education, employment, and social welfare to the transgender community, which has historically faced marginalization. By formally including them in the SEBC category, Assam joins a select group of Indian states that have implemented the Supreme Court’s progressive vision into administrative policy.

Notably, the 2014 NALSA verdict mandated both central and state governments to recognize transgender persons as a third gender and include them in public schemes and policies aimed at uplifting marginalized communities.