GUWAHATI: A caller from Assam, on July 13, rang up an Air India call centre and warned of a hijack threat to a flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv in Israel.

The caller, who identified himself as Anuraag from Assam, said that he overheard a person saying that a Delhi-Tel Aviv flight will be hijacked.

Following the hijack warning, the Delhi police has registered a case.

“Following the call threatening the hijacking of an Air India Delhi-Tel Aviv flight, a meeting of the BTAC (Bomb Threat Assessment Committee) was convened at Guwahati airport and a special security committee also met over it from 9.16 am to 11.15 am, on 13 July,” the FIR copy mentioned.

The case was registered at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport police station in New Delhi under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Delhi police, meanwhile, has launched an investigation into the case.

However, it has not come across any suspicious activity during the course of the investigation thus far.