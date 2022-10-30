Dibrugarh: As many as 22 organizations of Assam have sought the intervention of Information & Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur for resuming the broadcast of the Assamese language news bulletin at All India Radio (AIR) Dibrugarh.

The Assamese new bulletin at AIR Dibrugarh has been discontinued by Prasar Bharati from October 24.

In a memorandum addressed to the Union Minister on Saturday, the organizations urged Thakur to reconsider Prasar Bharati’s decision saying that the move has come as a “major shock and disappointment” for the people of Assam.

“… you must be aware that the Assamese News Bulletin of All India Radio (AIR) Dibrugarh has been discontinued from October 24. The move has come as a major shock and disappointment for the people of our state,” the memorandum read.

“The 5-minute Assamese News bulletin that was broadcast daily from 6 pm has had an emotional and nostalgic attachment for the people of Assam since it began airing in the early 70s. Even today the news bulletin has been the only source of information for the people living in the rural pockets.

“Even people living in the urban areas listen to the Assamese news bulletin. Not only Assam but people from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland depend on the Assamese news bulletin aired by the All India Radio Dibrugarh station,” it mentioned.

“The discontinuation of the news bulletin has broken the heart of the people. Therefore, on behalf of the people of Assam we request you to kindly reconsider the decision and allow All India Radio Dibrugarh to air the Assamese News Bulletin like before,” it added.

Among the signatories were Udayan Kumar Gogoi, general secretary of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Parishad, Ranjit Gohain, president of the All Assam Motock Yuba Chatra Sanmilan and representatives of 20 other organisations.

The discontinuation of the Assamese news bulletin at the AIR Dibrugarh by Prasar Bharati as part of its cost-cutting measures has met with strong protests from citizens across Assam.