MORIGAON: At least 22 children at a school in Morigaon district of Assam fainted during an Independence Day parade on Tuesday (August 15).

The children fainted while marching in a parade due to standing in scorching heat for a long period of time.

The children fainted as the district commissioner (DC) of Morigaon in Assam – Devashish Sharma was delivering his Independence Day speech.

All the students, who fainted during the Independence Day parade were immediately admitted to the Morigaon civil hospital in Assam for treatment.

According to officials in Morigaon district of Assam, the medical condition of the affected students are currently stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, parents of the students, who fainted, alleged that no ambulance was kept on standby to deal with any such situation.

Furthermore, they alleged that the school authorities also did not put in place proper arrangements, including drink water for the participants.