Guwahati: The Cachar Police conducted a successful operation on Saturday, resulting in the seizure of 143 soap cases containing 2.2 kg of heroin in Silchar in Assam.

Two individuals involved in the case, Faizal Laskar and Hakimul Barbhuiya, were apprehended from Katagashtal in Silchar.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Cachar Police carried out a raid at Faizal Laskar’s residence in Silchar, leading to the discovery of the concealed heroin within the soap boxes.

The operation received commendation from Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who lauded the efforts of the Cachar Police.

#AssamAgainstDrugs@cacharpolice seized 143 soap cases containing 2.2 kg Heroin at Katagashtal, Silchar. Also apprehended two accused in the operation.



Excellent work @assampolice. Keep it up.@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/yAZ0A4p5kN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 3, 2023

In a tweet, CM Sarma stated, “Cachar Police seized 143 soap cases containing 2.2 kg Heroin at Katagashtal, Silchar. Also apprehended two accused in the operation. Excellent work @assampolice. Keep it up.”