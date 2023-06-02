SILCHAR: The Assam police has been continuing with its crackdown on illegal drugs trade in the state.

On Friday, the Assam police tasted a major success as heroin worth over Rs 7 crore were seized in Silchar.

The heroin consignment to be seized by the Assam police weighed around 1.4 kgs.

The illegal drug consignment was recovered and seized during a joint operation by the police officials of Cachar and Karimganj districts of Assam.

The heroin consignment was seized along Sincoorie road in Silchar town of Cachar district, Assam.

The drug was packed in as many as 100 soap cases.

One individual has also been arrested by the Assam police in connection with the seizure of the drug.