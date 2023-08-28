Guwahati: At least 150 people reportedly were hospitalized in Mariani of Jorhat, Assam after consuming ‘prasad’ at a religious function.

The incident took place at a Naam Kirtan being held at Naksari region in Mariani.

The cause of the illness is not yet known, but health officials suspect that it may be due to food poisoning.

The food consumed was procured from a local shop for the function.

The affected people, including women and children, were rushed to Naksari Model Hospital, where they were initially treated.

However, they were later referred to Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH) for advanced treatment.

All of the patients are said to be in stable condition. An investigation has been initiated into the matter.

This is the second such incident in Assam in recent weeks. Last month, 15 people fell ill after consuming prasad at a residence in Bandardewa.