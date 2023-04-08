JORHAT: A gruesome incident has been reported from Mariani in Jorhat district of Assam.

A man reportedly killed his elder brother at Mariani in Jorhat district of Assam.

This sensational incident came to light on Saturday (April 08).

The incident was reported from a tea estate in Mariani in Assam.

According to reports, a man hacked his elder brother to death with a sharp weapon.

The accused has been identified as Karthik Karmakar.

On the other hand the victim has been identified as Bobai Karmakar.

Karthik attacked his elder brother Bobai with a machete after a heated argument.

A team of Jorhat police in Assam recovered the body and launched a probe into the incident.

The police have also arrested Karthik Karmakar in connection with the brutal murder.