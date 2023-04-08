JORHAT: A gruesome incident has been reported from Mariani in Jorhat district of Assam.
A man reportedly killed his elder brother at Mariani in Jorhat district of Assam.
This sensational incident came to light on Saturday (April 08).
The incident was reported from a tea estate in Mariani in Assam.
According to reports, a man hacked his elder brother to death with a sharp weapon.
The accused has been identified as Karthik Karmakar.
On the other hand the victim has been identified as Bobai Karmakar.
Karthik attacked his elder brother Bobai with a machete after a heated argument.
A team of Jorhat police in Assam recovered the body and launched a probe into the incident.
The police have also arrested Karthik Karmakar in connection with the brutal murder.