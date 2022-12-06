Silchar: At least 14 students of a dental college in South Assam’s Silchar have been rusticated from the hostel for their alleged involvement in ragging.

The students were rusticated following a complaint filed by a few students in 1st year against some seniors at the dental college.

They alleged that senior students were causing mental and physical harassment.

As a result, their academic performance at the college has been hampered as they could not concentrate on their studies.

Manjula Das, the principal of the dental college, said that the issue was brought to the notice of the anti-ragging committee of the institution.

The committee along with officers from district administration separately inquired into the matter and found the accused students guilty.

Following that, the college authority has taken disciplinary action and the accused students were debarred from staying at the hostel.

However, they were allowed to continue their course.