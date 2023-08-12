Guwahati: Hours after the publication of the final delimitation order by the Election Commission of India(ECI), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that a few of the proposals put forward by the state government were accepted by the poll body.

However, Sarma also said that some of the Assam government‘s suggestions were turned down by the ECI.

“I could not see the final delimitation order published by the EC extensively. I will study and will give my detailed comments in a day or two. However, while EC has accepted some of our proposals related to the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies of the state, a few were also rejected by the poll panel,” Sarma told reporters in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said: “As a result of this delimitation, the future of the Assamese indigenous people will be secured. They will be saved from the crisis of existence.”

On the other hand, senior Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain stated that after seeing the overall constituency-wise picture, the opposition party will issue a formal statement.

“However, in principle, Congress has no objection to the delimitation,” he said.