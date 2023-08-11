Guwahati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday released the final order for delimitation of Parliamentary & Assembly Constituencies for Assam.

“The final order was notified and published in the gazettes of the Central Government and State of Assam. The final proposal has been prepared by the Commission after an extensive and robust consultative exercise with diverse stakeholders which included three days of public hearings in Guwahati on the draft proposal in July 2023 and pre- meeting before drafting of the report in March 2023,” ECI said in a statement.

The number of seats in the Legislative Assembly in Assam have been kept as 126 and number of seats for Lok Sabha in Assam as 14.

Nine seats in the Legislative Assembly are allocated for Scheduled Castes (SC), while one seat is allocated for Scheduled Castes in Lok Sabha.

A total of 19 Assembly constituencies and two Parliament Constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Reservation of constituencies for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has been done on the basis of the provisions laid in Article 330 and 332 of the Constitution of India, ECI said.

The ECI in the final order has revised the existing nomenclature of 19 Assembly constituency and one Lok Sabha constiuency.

One Parliamentary and some Assembly Constituencies gets paired names such as, Darrang-Udalgiri, Hajo- Sualkuchi, Boko-Chaygaon, Nagaon- Batadraba, Bhowanipur- Sorbhog, Algapur- Katlichera , in view of the demand from members of the public.

Here is the list of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituency the nomenclature of which have been revised:

Delimitation of constitencies in Assam: Key takeaways

SC assembly seats have increased from 8 to 9; ST assembly seats have increased from 16 to 19

One assembly seat has been increased in Autonomous districts in West Karbi Anglong District

The number of Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in Bodoland districts has been increased from 11 to 15