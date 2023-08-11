GUWAHATI: The Gauhati high court has acquitted all accused in the Rs 1000 crore NC Hills scam that rocked Assam in 2008-09.

Notable accused to be acquitted by the Gauhati high court in Assam in the NC Hills scam include: militant-turned-politicians Jewel Garlosa, Niranjan Hojai and Mohit Hojai.

It may be mentioned here that a special NIA court had, earlier, found them guilty in the case and sentenced them to life imprisonment in 2017.

Former deputy director of North Cachar Hills Autonomous District Council (NCHADC) – RH Khan was also acquitted by the Gauhati high court in the case.

Khan was arrested for allegedly conspiring with others to misappropriate government funds amounting over Rs 17 crore from various schemes of the agriculture department.

Acquitting all accused in the case, the Gauhati high court raised concerns over the “low standard” of investigation carried out by probe agencies.