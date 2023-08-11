Guwahati: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition filed by the leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, against the Assam Government’s “forced eviction drive” in the Darrang district of the state.

According to LiveLaw, a bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, Justice Manoj Misra observed that since the court had been moved nearly seven months after the impugned Assam High Court order in the mater, the issue of demolition and eviction no longer survived.

The bench, however, stated that the question of rehabilitation was still a surviving issue.

In this context, the families (around 100) who had not yet been rehabilitated were directed to be heard by the deputy commissioner and reasoned orders were directed to be passed in 6 months.

For any other grievances, the affected persons were given liberty to move the High Court afresh.



The matter pertained to the eviction drive carried out at Garukhuti under Sipajhar police station in Assam’s Darrang District .

IN september 2021, the Assam government carried out eviction drives, alleging that these families have encroached upon plots of land of a Agriculture Project Area.

Two locals, including a 12-year-old child, were killed after the Assam Police opened fire on villagers protesting against the eviction.