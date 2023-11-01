Guwahati: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has appointed Rajendra Prasad, Group General Manager(Civil), as the Head of Project for the 2000MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project located between Assam and Arunachal effective November 1.

Prasad has over 32 years of experience at NHPC in all aspects of the development of a hydro-project from concept to commissioning.

A statement announcing his appointment read, “He has rendered his services in some of the prestigious projects of NHPC like Chamera, Dulhasti, Kishanganga, Salal Power Station, besides Chamkharchhu and Mangdechhu Projects in Bhutan.”

Prior to joining the Subansiri Lower Project, Prasad served as the Head of Project Kiru and Kirthai-II Project of Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd, a joint venture between NHPC and J&K Government.

The project is expected to be commissioned in 2024 and will generate 2000MW of clean and renewable energy.

The Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project is a 2000MW hydroelectric power plant being constructed on the Subansiri River in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.