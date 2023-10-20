Guwahati: The Traffic Police in the city on Friday issued a traffic advisory for the public’s safety on the road ahead of Durga Puja celebrations.

This was also done to provide free passage to emergency vehicles among others.

The Traffic Police mentioned that traffic restrictions on the movement of vehicles will be imposed from October 21 to October 24.

According to the advisory, goods carrying vehicles or heavy vehicles will be allowed to enter the city between 4 am and 10 am w.e.f. from 21-10-2023 to 24-10-2023 during Puja celebrations.

In terms of commercial goods carrying vehicles of six wheels and above will be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 which fall under Guwahati city from 11 am to 12 midnight.

The traffic police said that city buses will be able to ply only in due course of time.

Moreover, all the city buses will be able to stop in stoppages for only one minute time, or else RC Book fine or Non-FIR will be cached for city buses.

When it comes to idol immersion, the vehicles will be allowed to ply on the road from 12 p.m. and those vehicles will be allowed to go only to Lachit Ghat via the High Court during Visarjan.

Meanwhile, B. Barooah Road will be completely closed for idol immersion vehicles and no vehicles will be allowed to go to Pandu Ghat via Maligaon.