Imphal: Assam Rifles foiled a major cross-border smuggling attempt in the general area of Tuitam Khongkhai in Churachandpur District of Manipur bordering Myanmar on the south.

They nabbed a total of seven international smugglers along with several illegal items and also impounded four vehicles used in the shady business.

Based on specific input, troops of the Assam Rifles launched a Mobile Vehicle Check Post and seized 1600 kg of areca nuts locally called Supari, and 10,231 bottles of illegal liquor valued at approximately Rs 65.31 lacs in the regional market.

The illegal items were loaded in four pickup vehicles and apprehended seven individuals on Thursday, a defense wing press statement said here on Friday.

The apprehended individuals along with the seized items and vehicles were handed over to Sangaikot Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The seizure and arrests were made at a time when the state is facing a turbulent time due to communal violence that broke out on May 3 losing 175 lives.

The statement further states that it was a part of the Assam Rifle’s ongoing commitment to preventing cross-border smuggling of contraband and narcotics items, thereby contributing to the prevention of drug abuse amongst the youth and also thwarting economic damage to the state caused by contraband items.