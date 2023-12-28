Guwahati: In what could be termed as an abominable act, an 18-year-old teenager from Assam’s Bijni is arrested for raping a five-year-old minor girl inside a bathroom on Thursday.

According to preliminary reports, the minor girl was raped by the accused inside a bathroom.

The minor girl was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital after there was excessive bleeding and she currently undergoing treatment.

In the meanwhile, the family members of the victim lodged an FIR at the police station, based on which the accused was arrested at the earliest.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Chirang district, considering the intensity of the crime has taken the matter seriously and assured that they will investigate the incident thoroughly.