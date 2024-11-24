Imphal: The Autopsy reports have confirmed the brutal killings of three civilians, including a child, who were allegedly abducted and murdered by militants in Jiribam, Manipur.

The victims, identified as Chingkhei Nganba Singh (3), his mother Laishram Heitombi Devi (25), and his grandmother Yurembam Rani Devi (60), were among six persons reported missing following a gunfight between security forces and militants on November 11.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The autopsy reports, conducted at Assam’s Silchar Medical College and Hospital, revealed horrific details of the killings.

The child’s autopsy showed a bullet wound to the skull, as well as stab wounds.

His mother and grandmother suffered multiple bullet wounds, with four and five entry points, respectively.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, the autopsy reports for the remaining three victims are still awaited.