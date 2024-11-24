Guwahati: After by-election results in Assam, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Sunday announced that it will be contesting in at least 35 to 40 seats in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

AIUDF MLA and general secretary, Rafiqul Islam stated that the party is gearing up to significantly expand its presence in Assam.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The AIUDF currently holds 15 assembly seats.

Also Read: Assam: Uber driver among seven arrested for robberies in Guwahati

Rafiqul Islam said that the AIUDF has already identified 15-25 additional constituencies with strong winning potential.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The party is focusing on establishing a robust organisational structure, with district and block-level committees already in place, he said.

It may be mentioned that the AIUDF had 18 MLAs in 2011, 21 in 2021 and currently, it has 15.

Also Read: Assam: Gaurav Gogoi takes responsibility for Congress loss in Behali

Islam further stated that the party is currently focusing fully on the upcoming Panchayat polls scheduled for February 2025.

It may be mentioned that the AIUDF did not contest for any seats in the recent by-elections stating that it wanted to give the secular parties a boost against the BJP.

However, the BJP and its alliance partners still managed to win all five seats across the state.