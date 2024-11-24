Guwahati: At least three persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting a youth in Mangaldoi of Darrang, Assam on Sunday.

According to reports, the victim was identified as Sudip Mandal of Mangaldai.

He was assaulted by the family members of a girl he was in a “relationship” with.

Police said that the accused were identified as the girl’s father, brother and uncle.

The family members allegedly broke Sudip’s limbs, removed his fingernails and even urinated on him when he asked for water.

The incident occurred in Mowamari village, where Sudip was invited to the woman’s house, only to be brutally assaulted upon arrival, reports stated.

The love affair between Sudip and the woman had reportedly started some time ago.

However, when the family came to know about the relationship, they assaulted the youth brutally.

While the incident took place earlier this week, the case was lodged on November 21.

Based on investigation and findings, the family members of the girl were arrested on Sunday, reports stated.

It was claimed that the arrests were made only after residents in Mowamari village protested.

Adhar Mondal, the woman’s father, who is also a member of the Village Defence Party (VDP), was also accused of pressuring the police with his influence.

Further investigation regarding the incident is being carried out.