GUWAHATI: Discussion over resolving border issues between Assam and Mizoram have gained momentum.

A second round of chief ministerial-level talks between the two states is reportedly slated to be held on September 19 in New Delhi.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga will head the delegations from their respective states during the talks on September 19.

Notably, chief ministers of Assam and Mizoram had earlier agreed to hold talks in September.

Assam and Mizoram share a 164.6-km-long inter-state border.

Border dispute between Assam and Mizoram have been going on since 1987—the year when Mizoram attained full statehood.

The decades-old boundary dispute between Mizoram and Assam mainly stemmed from two colonial demarcations in 1875 and 1933.

While Mizoram accepted the demarcation under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BERF) notified in 1875, which covers vast stretches of area now falling under Assam, as its actual boundary, the Assam government said that the demarcations made under the 1933 notification was its constitution boundary.