Guwahati: Working president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Kamalakya Dey Purkayastha has accused the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) of functioning under the directions of the BJP and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking to the media, Purkayastha Said, “The statements that the AIUDF has been making over the past few days hints that they might be working under the directions of the BJP and the Assam CM.”

He added, “I feel that the AIUDF wants the Rajya Seat for them only to pass it to the BJP and make the BJP have two seats for them.”

He claimed that the Rajya Sabha seat is a collective responsibility and it should be taken seriously.

The Congress leader and legislator further alleged that AIUDF and the BJP has a secret understanding.

It may be mentioned that the AIUDF has been demanding the Congress and other opposition members to support a candidate from the AIUDF for the Rajya Sabha.

On Friday, the AIUDF legislator from the Dhing constituency Aminul Islam said that the Congress had given them a commitment of nominating an AIUDF candidate for the Rajya Sabha and he hoped that the Congress would support their candidate.

Earlier Chief Whip of ACLP, Wazep Ali Choudhury said, “AIUDF leader Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Qasimi in a telephonic discussion asked me if we could field a minority candidate for the Rajya Sabha.”

He added that although AIUDF asked Congress for a minority candidate, they did not clearly state if they would support the candidate fielded by Congress.

Choudhury added, “I told them about taking his advice into consideration but the decision would be taken by the party high command.”