Guwahati: Bharatiya Janata Party state president Bhabesh Kalita on Friday said that legislator Sherman Ali Ahmed might soon be arrested for instigating people who are supposed to be evicted and for making controversial statements.

Speaking to the media, Kalita said that Sherman Ali should immediately be arrested as he is instigating “encroachers” in his home constituency.

He added that Sherman has been violating the government order to evict encroachers by instigating them.

Sherman also had recently claimed that till the time he is “alive” no one would be able to evict a few locals of the Bordoli village who according to the government as alleged encroachers.

Following this, an FIR against Ahmed has been filed on the basis of a complaint filed by the Management Committee of Barpeta Satra.

The FIR has been lodged for allegedly instigating the “encroachers” of the land.

Earlier the controversial MLA said that encroachers in land belonging to Satras in Assam are mostly non-Muslims and the current government is trying to set a narrative by claiming the encroachers to be Muslims.

Speaking to the media, Sherman said, “Although people from the ruling party claim that the land of the Satras is being encroached on by the minorities, the truth is something else.”

In October Panbazar Police arrested Sheman Ali from his residence in Dispur’s MLA Hostel for making “communal and provocative” remarks.

Multiple FIRs were registered in the state’s various police stations by different organisations demanding MLA Ali’s arrest for his remarks.