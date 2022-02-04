Guwahati: A woman was allegedly set on fire by her son in Sivasagar’s Gohaingaon on Friday.

As per reports, the person identified as Santosh Sahu had allegedly set his mother Sabita Sahu on fire over some domestic reasons.

However, speaking to the media, his wife denied the allegations of him setting Sabita Sahu on fire.

She said, “Over the past few days there have been some quarrels among my husband and mother-in-law. Even this morning, my husband verbally abused her but she did not retaliate. He even asked me not to give her food.”

She added that after the morning scene, her mother-in-law had tried to commit suicide by setting herself on fire.

The locals speaking on the issue accused Santosh of being a drunkard and claimed that he frequently abuses his mother for small reasons.

They said that they suspect that he had set her on fire after being drunk.

The police have arrested Santosh on Friday morning while his mother Sabita is undergoing treatment with almost 80 per cent burns at the Assam Medical College and Hospital.