Guwahati: A woman in Guwahati’s Christian Basti was recovered with almost 70 to 80 per cent burns on Friday.

A police source said that the woman has been admitted to a private hospital in the city but it is yet to be figured out if the woman attempted suicide or if it was a murder attempt.

It has been alleged that the 31-year-old woman who is married to a businessman named Kaushik Khemka was frequently harassed by her in-laws and husband.

The victim’s mother claimed that the woman was married to Kaushik in 2019 and right after marriage, the couple started having frequent fights.

The victim was recovered by the neighbours and security of the building they lived in.

Following the incident, the victim’s husband was detained by the Dispur Police and an FIR has been lodged.