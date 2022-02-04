Guwahati: A man was beaten to death by his son on Thursday night as both quarrelled being drunk in Guwahati’s Sonapur.

As per a report, the man identified as Sambardu Baruah was beaten to death with a stick by his son Nabajit Baruah.

The accused person’s brother speaking to the media said that the incident took place as both were drunk.

“On Thursday night, my big brother, Nabajit came home very late drunk. After he came back, my father who was also drunk scolded him but the scolding turned out into a quarrel among them”, he said.

Also Read: Assam: Man accused of setting mother on fire in Sivasagar

He added that as the argument between them turned aggressive and his father took out a machete to hit Nabajit.

Nabajit in self-defence snatched the machete from his father and pushed him to the ground.

After his father fell, he took out a wooden stick and started to beat his father during which his father had received severe injuries on his head.

Also Read: Assam: Locals recover suspected bomb in Nagaon’s Ranthali

Although the family members tried to save him by taking him to a hospital, he died before he could have reached the hospital.

Nabajit was arrested on Friday after an FIR by his mother.