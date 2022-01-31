Schools in Arunachal Pradesh will reopen from Tuesday (February 1) for class 6 and above.

The offline classes and boarding in hostels will resume from Tuesday with 50 percent capacity.

“Physical classes and boarding in hostels only for class VI and above with 50% of class strength may be allowed,” read a government order.

However, offline classes till class 5 will remain suspended.

“All physical classes till class V may remain suspended till 14th February 2022,” the order further reads.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has allowed resumption of offline classes “following all COVID protocols and ensuring all 15 years and above attending classes have received their scheduled Covid-19 vaccination.”

Earlier, the Arunachal Pradesh government had ordered shutting down of all government and private schools till January 31, owing to rapid surge in COVID-19 cases.