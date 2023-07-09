ITANAGAR: The state unit of the National People’s Party (NPP) on Saturday said that it will not abide by the uniform civil code (UCC) in Arunachal Pradesh, citing the state’s diverse customary laws.

Addressing a press conference in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh NPP general secretary (organization) Paknga Bage said that the party has unanimously decided to oppose the immediate implementation of the UCC in the state.

“The Indian Constitution has two kinds of law. The criminal law under the IPC, operative as per CrPC, is one kind of law, and the other law is personal, like the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, the Muslim Personal Law 1937, the Christian Marriage Act, 1872, and customary laws,” Bage said.

He added that the NPP Arunachal has unanimously resolved to codify the state customary laws with necessary modifications to align them with tribal practices.

“The party believes that the state’s customary laws are in sync with the local culture and traditions, and that they should be respected and preserved,” Bage said.

He also said that the party is opposed to the new pension scheme, which does not provide for family pension in case of death or superannuation of an employee.

“The old pension scheme was much more beneficial for the employees and their families, and we urge the government to reconsider its decision to implement the new pension scheme,” Bage said.

The press conference was also attended by the party’s state legal secretary Pura Khungkhong, general secretary (political affairs) Tapi Sorang and state secretary Kokar R.