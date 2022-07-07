DIBRUGARH: Security forces have nabbed a 24-year-old ENNG rebel from Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.

A joint team of 9 Assam Rifles and Changlang police have apprehended the cadre identified as self-styled Sergeant Major Sampan Harap alias Jugli of Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) outfit from Changlang.

According to police, he was attempted to recruit new members and involved in extortion cases in Changlang town.

Security forces have launched operations against the insurgents hiding in Arunachal Pradesh.

“We have apprehended many cadres of insurgent groups operating from Myanmar. The rebel outfit wants to disturb the peace of the region by carrying out subversive activities,” said a police source.

Arunachal Pradesh shares its boundary with Myanmar and very easily the insurgent groups enter Arunachal through a jungle route.