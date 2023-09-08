ITANAGAR: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has decided to set up more border outposts along the China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

Furthermore, newly recruited troops of the ITBP will also be deployed along the China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

This decision was taken to “plug gaps” at sensitive zones, sources told The Telegraph.

This development comes barely a week after China released a “standard map” showing Arunachal Pradesh as part of its territory.

According to the report, Chinese patrols have been increasingly and repeatedly ‘transgressing’ border with India in the Arunachal Pradesh sector.

“The ITBP top brass have decided to set up additional border outposts and deploy recently recruited troops in vulnerable areas that are prone to Chinese incursions in Arunachal Pradesh,” an ITBP official was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has also reportedly beefed up its frontline formations in several sensitive zones along the India border in the Arunachal Pradesh sector.

The Chinese PLA is also reportedly ramping up infrastructure along the border with India.

“Creation of additional outposts and deployment of more troops will help us keep a close eye on Chinese troop movements in sensitive zones that are prone to Chinese transgressions,” another ITBP official said was quoted as saying.

It may be mentioned here that the Centre, in February this year, had given clearance to the ITBP to raise seven additional battalions (9400 personnel).

Three of the seven new sanctioned battalions were now ready for deployment, the report said.