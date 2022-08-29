ITANAGAR: Tapi Mra, the first mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh to conquer Mount Everest, has reportedly been missing for the past seven days.

Tapi Mra reportedly went missing when he was on an exploration mission to Mount Kyarisatam, one of the highest peaks in Arunachal Pradesh.

Mountaineering and paragliding associations have urged Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu to trace the 37-year-old Everester.

Everester Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao have reportedly not returned to the base camp for a week now.

Tapi Mra had scaled Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, on May 21, 2009.

Reportedly, Tapi Mra was on his fourth attempt to scale Mount Kyarisatam.

Tapi Mra is a mountaineer from India and the first person from Arunachal Pradesh to scale Mount Everest.

Mra belongs to the Tagin tribe from the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.